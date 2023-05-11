Vegan Family Sends Letter To Neighbour Over 'Sickening' Smell Of Cooked Meat

The debate between vegans and meat-eaters over a healthy lifestyle has been ongoing for years. However, a family in Perth city of Australia has taken the conflict to another level. A Burns Beach resident wrote a letter to their neighbour, demanding they shut their window while cooking meat. The reason? The smell of meat was making the vegan family members feel “sick and upset." The letter, with ‘Please Take Seriously’ written on the front, was delivered to the neighbour, who was apparently stunned by the request.

The letter was shared on the Hey Perth Facebook page, but has since been deleted. As reported by Perth Now, the letter reads, “Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking please. My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset. We would appreciate your understanding. Thanks."

The letter which has since gone viral, sparked a heated debate on social media and a majority have criticised the vegan family’s request as unreasonable.

Reacting to the letter, one person suggested, “Can we all go around and have a meat cook off party, let’s get 100 people and cook up a storm."

While another stated that the vegan lifestyle may be damaging to the environment and wrote, “The vegan neighbourhood needs to be informed of the damage they’re doing. Vegans eat what produces oxygen, plants. Vegans also eat what herbivores eat, plants. So if Vegans keep eating what they’re eating, they’ll kill us all, animals included, so get off your high horses."

A user criticised the family, asking, “Why would anyone go to papers about this? Go and talk to your neighbour not create a storm in a teacup for people to mock you."

A user even encouraged cooking and enjoying meat dishes, “Light up your BBQ’s everyone, nothing better than the smell of sausages and onions etc. Mouth Watering Good."

Another user questioned, “Why do vegans make all their products meat shaped and impersonate the very thing they hate? Just eat a carrot, the only one impressed by your carry-on is yourself."

While it might seem like a minor issue, it has gone viral on social media, with the tweet garnering around 14 thousand views.