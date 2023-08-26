Venus The Most Likely Place For Aliens To Hide: NASA Scientist

Dr Michelle Thaller, a NASA scientist, has put forth a thought-provoking theory suggesting the potential possibility of extraterrestrial life on Venus. Despite the planet’s extreme conditions, including scorching temperatures of 475°C (900°F) and a thick acidic atmosphere, Dr Thaller suggests that Venus is the most likely place for aliens to hide.

A research scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center in the US, Dr Michelle Thaller, has introduced a new theory. She has observed potential indications of life in the carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere of Venus. She firmly believes that life exists elsewhere and is confident in her assertion.

During an interview with The Sun, Dr Thaller discussed their ongoing efforts to detect possible signs of life in Venus’ atmosphere. The revelation that Venus wasn’t initially a main area of interest came as a surprise. However, their research has uncovered atmospheric elements that notably resemble compounds possibly produced by bacterial processes.

Despite being referred to as ‘Earth’s twin’ for its similar size and structure, Venus exhibits vastly distinct environmental conditions. Astronomers unequivocally state that Venus is unsuitable for human habitation. Professor Dominic Papineau, an astrobiologist associated with the University College London, expressed scepticism about the practical feasibility of Dr Thaller’s viewpoints.

“For life-related chemical reactions to happen, liquid water is an absolute requirement. This means that the search for extraterrestrial life primarily focuses on locating sources of liquid water. Likewise, the effort to discover extraterrestrial fossils entails identifying sedimentary rocks that were connected to liquid water in the past," explained the professor during a conversation with MailOnline.

“Considering the feasibility of life on modern-day Venus becomes complex due to its extraordinarily high surface temperatures. While it’s conceivable that Venus may have possessed liquid water in its past, a notable obstacle to the potential existence of a fossil record on Venus is the widespread volcanic activity that appears to have covered a substantial part of its surface over the last few hundred million years," highlighted Professor Papineau.