Vet Provides Medical Help To Deer In The Wild, Heartwarming Pic Goes Viral

A heartwarming photo of a man rendering medical care to a deer in the wild is melting hearts on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the heart-warming photo on Twitter alongside an inspiring message that urges people to be kind to one another. In the photo, the man in question is seen holding what seems to be an oxygen cylinder, right in front of him, is a pale deer with a mask on. As the animal continues to receive medical care, another member of the man’s team is apparently assessing the situation.

The vet professionals arrived in a Jeep to help the animal in the forest area. “In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all," Kaswan wrote. In a subsequent tweet, he also elaborated the photo was taken a couple of days ago and confirmed the deer was released after the medical inspection. “This is our vet team. Picture taken a few days back. The deer was later released," he added. Check out the photo here:

Within a day the picture went on to garner over thirty-nine thousand views on Twitter, leaving animal lovers to laud the vet team. A user commented, “It is good that you become important, but it is more important that you become good."

Another wrote, “Humanity is still alive."

One more added, “I call that the small pleasures of life denied to most."

Meanwhile, a curious user asked, “What was wrong with this little one?"

Previously, footage of a deer receiving help while being stuck on a fenced wire created quite a buzz on Twitter. Upon noticing the entangled animal in need of help, a man approaches to lift its hind legs and push it to the other side. After being freed from the wire, the man also pats and consoles the deer.

Towards the end, the animal returns to the man’s house but this time it wasn’t alone. “The deer came with his friends to thank the man who saved him," the tweet read,

A group of deer is seen flocking to the man’s garage as if to express their gratitude for saving their friend.

