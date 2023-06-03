Video Of 95-year-old Man Playing Dhol At Wedding Makes Internet Emotional

We have often come across videos of elderly people who continue to work hard, despite their age, to provide for their families. Be it those countless street vendors or the daily-wage earners, their hustle never really stops. A social media user going by the name of Rutvik Pandey (@mr_pandeyji_198) has shared a clip in which an old man is earning his living by playing dhol at weddings.

He is playing the musical instrument with a lot of enthusiasm at a wedding but no one bothered to appreciate his efforts. Social media users were also shocked to see that no one even bothered to provide him with a chair to sit comfortably. One of the shots from this video shows this man feeling sad but then resuming playing the dhol once the groom arrives. Rutvik attached the song Tere Hawaale from the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to this video. The clip had 1.7 million views.

Actress Palak Sindhwani commented with heart emoticons, while actor Adarsh Anand wrote that he was moved to tears after watching this clip. Bollywood choreographer Rahul Shetty requested Rutvik to help him find his address or any other medium to help him in any way. Rutvik replied that he has already helped the old man with the available resources.

Rutvik has shared another clip taking an interview of this elderly person. “Kya baat hai dada humarey famous ho gaye," Rutvik can be heard saying this. Rutvik also cheered the old man saying that he will soon be able to travel to Dubai.

Rutvik has shared many other videos wherein he has helped elderly people. In another clip, he helped an old man who used to sleep on the road. Rutvik wrote in the caption that the elderly man had been sleeping on the road for 5 years. He took the man home, helped him in bathing, and also gave him a fresh set of clothes. After this, he provided the man with food and crutches for support. The clip ended with the aged person thanking Rutvik via a firm handshake.

Rutvik’s Instagram bio describes him as a professional photographer and national sports coach as well.