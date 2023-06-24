Video Of A Kid Scrolling Videos In Sleep Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'Lazy Parenting'

In this advanced age of technology, where smartphones, tablets, laptops, and various other gadgets have become ubiquitous, it is no surprise that even the youngest members of society are exposed to these electronic marvels from an early age. However, the extent of this digital immersion has reached alarming levels, transcending mere fascination and transforming into a concerning addiction.

The consequences of this addiction have recently come to light in a troubling video making rounds on social media, featuring a baby boy seemingly scrolling an imaginary tablet while crying in his sleep. The clip, shared by VoW on Twitter, has not only gone viral but has also reignited discussions and raised significant concerns about the fate of children growing up in a technology-dominated world.

The video rapidly gained traction, amassing astounding 1.2 million views so far. With over 13,000 likes and nearly 250 retweets, it has triggered a wave of online comments and debates regarding the well-being of children immersed in a world dominated by technology. Concerned social media users have expressed their apprehensions about the parental techniques employed in managing their children’s screen time.

One user voiced their worries, emphasizing the need for immediate action, stating, “It is a situation that should cause concern, and urgent action should be taken. Children are wasting their time fixated on screens, resulting in them becoming disruptive and detached from the real world. Not everyone is fit to be a parent!! A very sad picture."

Another placed blame on parents, lamenting, “I condemn families that allow this behavior because I see all children as my own. Unfortunately, there are too many cases around me, and despite my best efforts, they disregard discipline. They look down upon families that prioritize responsible parenting because they are unable to do it themselves."

Adding to the discourse, a third user opined, “This is the consequence of lazy parenting. If you’re not willing to actively engage and monitor your child, then don’t give them a tablet. A child’s development should not depend solely on a digital device."