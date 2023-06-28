Video Of Boys Playing Cricket In Rain Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Monsoon is knocking on our doors already. As much as we would like to romanticise it by thinking about dancing in the rain and sleeping to the sound of thunder, the reality is slightly different. Where there is water and mud, there is going to be a bit of a mess. How you handle that mess is going to decide how monsoon feels for you. A video circulating around Twitter is showing how boys handle the season of rain. According to them, it is vastly different from how girls react to it. In the clip, a group of boys can be seen playing cricket on the flooded street. It already looks fun in itself. But the batsman of the group is taking it to a whole new level. He has taken the aid of roller skates to make the playtime extra fun.

It certainly looks fun for others too who are barefoot and playing around as the rain pours down on them. The tweet remarked on how boys can have the time of their lives even amidst such weather conditions. And it is clearly visible that they are enjoying what they were doing.

Social media users could not help but agree that boys did seem to enjoy playing cricket during rain. Some remarked that it was like a dream. “Boys and their love for cricket," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “Dream."

“Mast (Amazing)," a tweet read.