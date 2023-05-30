Video Of College Students Grooving To Ramta Jogi Is Trending

They say “dancing is like dreaming with your feet" and most of us will agree with this statement. Now, a video of a group of college students dancing to the beats of the hit Bollywood song Ramta Jogi from the 90s film Taal has surfaced online. The clip is from a college fest. The women, dressed in Indo-western ensembles, put out an amazing performance. We can hear the crowd cheering for them. The clip was shared on Instagram with a note that read, “What a song". The clip has clocked more than 2 million views on the platform.

People have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts. A user wrote, “Your dance moves are amazing." Another added, “Totally worth it!".

Ramta Jogi, from the film Taal, starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. It was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik. The music composition was by AR Rahman.

Earlier, a Norwegian hip-hop dance group, The Quickstyle, catapulted to viral fame when they released a video showcasing their incredible moves on the popular Bollywood song Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. Since then, their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. The group also had the privilege of performing on stage alongside the iconic Usher. It’s worth noting that one of their viral dance routines has accumulated a staggering 91 million views on YouTube alone. This incredible success story underscores the power of social media and the ability of viral content to propel individuals and groups to worldwide recognition.