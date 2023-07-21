Video Of Crocodile Ruthlessly Shaking Python In Its Jaws Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Crocodiles are considered to be a dominant predator amongst reptiles gifted with massive bodies and are equipped with powerful jaws and great hunting skills. On the other hand, pythons, while they are venomous, are equally dangerous, as they coil their body around their prey through constriction and squeezing it to death. Now, imagine a face-off between these two reptiles. Who do you think will overpower the other?

Recently, a video has gone viral online and caught our attention. It has garnered more than 2 lakh views on Instagram. While there is no geo-tag to mark the location of the video, it looks like someone’s backyard or a garden. The clip shows a crocodile vehemently shaking a python in its jaws, while the snake, in its defence, tries to coil its body around the predator, but fails. As soon as the snake tries to make a move, the reptile jerks it repeatedly.

The caption reads, “Crocodile vs Python." Many users reacted to the now-viral video and shared their responses. An Instagram user commented, “That crocodile is like ‘naw’ you not about to squeeze me ( shake off )." Another user wrote, “Clash of the giants." Since the video ends abruptly and it is not known if the snake made it out alive, an individual wrote, “Looks like the gator was winning that battle."

