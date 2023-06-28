Video Of Delivery Agent Gulping Down Food From Plastic Bag Is Heartbreaking

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is just a tap away, with companies catering to our every need at all hours. But amidst ease and efficiency, have you ever paused to consider the individuals who make it all possible? The unsung heroes who tirelessly deliver our meals and essentials to the comfort of our homes? Recently, a poignant video featuring a Zomato delivery agent has gone viral, shedding light on the hardships faced by these individuals.

The video was shared on social media by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on June 20 and showcases a Zomato delivery agent in his company attire, standing alone near his motorcycle with his bag. What catches the viewer’s attention is the sight of the delivery agent hurriedly devouring dal chawal from a plastic bag. It becomes evident that he is rushing through his meal to fulfill his duties.

Accompanying the video was a caption that read, “Take care of them too in this season," stirring an outpouring of emotions from the online community. The video garnered 312.6k views, with people expressing their disappointment and sadness in the comment section.

One user lamented, “The people who make it possible for others to eat on time cannot find time for themselves to eat."

Another user, deeply moved by the video, confessed, “Heart-touching, Awanish…almost cried."

“Hero he is. Things we do for family and loved ones. He is such superstar," read another comment.

These sentiments echoed throughout the comment section, where users offered applauded the dedication and service provided by delivery agents.