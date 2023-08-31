Video of Food Delivery Agent Having Biscuits And Tea For Meal Leaves Internet Teary-Eyed

Nowadays, ordering anything is just a few taps away, thanks to online platforms fulfilling our needs But amidst our comfort, have you ever thought about the unsung heroes behind the scenes? The delivery agents who work tirelessly without excuses, their efforts often go unnoticed. A recent viral video sheds light on their challenges, after an Instagram user Utkarash, captured a delivery agent having just a simple tea and a biscuit as a meal. Along with the heart-touching video, the overlay text reads, “Jo aapke liye 30 minutes mein khana deliver karta hai, aksar woh apna pet sirf biscuit chai se bhar paata hai. (The one who delivers food in 30 minutes often fills their stomach with just biscuits and tea."

The emotional clip shared by the social media user quickly went viral, garnering more than 3 million views. The video has touched the hearts of internet users and left them teary-eyed as they witness the challenges faced by these delivery agents. “Kya hi kare woh, usko aapka pizza jaldi bhi toh deliver karna hai. (What can they do? After all, they have to deliver your pizza quickly too)," the caption read.

People in the comments sections suggested the idea of giving a tip to these delivery agents and highlighted that small gestures can help them a lot. Meanwhile, some individuals also urged everyone to treat these workers with respect.

A user wrote, “Being a delivery boy I felt this."

Another wrote, “I’d rather die from hunger ordering food online, especially in heavy rain. The other day I was coming back from my classes and it was raining. I saw I delivery boy drenched, trying his best to deliver the food in time."

A user suggested, “Tip them. Please. 30-50 rupees from our pocket is nothing but a lot for them. Imagine the 50-100 tip, their lives can be a lot better."

“Least paid job with lots of patience and effort," a comment read.

One more wrote, “Feeling so sad. Treat them with respect and even if they are late don’t be angry."

Another similar incident garnered attention recently. IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a video on Twitter showing a Zomato delivery agent, standing beside his motorcycle and quickly trying to finish eating food from a plastic bag.