Video Of Dogs Beating The Summer Heat By Bathing Inside Drums Goes Viral

The summer is here and the scorching heat has not only made lives difficult for humans but also for animals. Often while walking along the street you might have noticed stray dogs digging mud, making a space for them to lie down. It is just their strategy to escape the summer heat. Although dogs hate taking a bath, they love to play in the water. And we have proof.

Recently, a video of two dogs chilling in the cool waters has made the internet go aww. The video, tweeted on June 14, has been grabbing eyeballs on the microblogging platform.

“Just chillin’," reads the tweet. The adorable video first opens with a street dog standing on the edge of a drum filled with water. Soon some movement is noticed inside the drum and another dog emerges from within the water-filled drum. Sending the Twitterati into a laughter riot, the other dog, standing upon the barrel loses its balance from the sudden jerk and falls into the same drum, splashing water all around.

The video then cuts to another scene, where both the dogs are captured frolicking inside two barrels filled with water. While the first doggo sits inside comfortably, enjoying the cool waters, the other one seems sceptical enough. It first analyses the depth of the water and after finding it to be safe enough, the doggo carefully adjusts its body into the barrel. As if taking a bath, it dips its head into the water and shakes off the remnants upon coming out from the drum. The video has garnered over 1,44,000 views so far.

The adorable video has touched the hearts of the internet population who have reacted to it with lovely comments. While one user noted, “What a nice chill!" another quipped, “Time for a dip, dude!" “Awww just two adorably cute happy doggo’s having a relaxing bath" gushed a third individual.