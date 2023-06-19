Video Of Floating Traffic Cones Sparks Hilarious Reactions: 'Better Love Life Than Me'

To capture a great love story on camera, you do not require a high budget. Cinematic masterpieces have been made for less. Take for example this captivating video that has taken Instagram by storm. It is featuring three traffic cones floating gracefully, and telling a unique “love story" that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. The video begins with two traffic cones rotating in perfect harmony as rain storms down on them. It looks almost as if engaged in a wonderful dance. In fact, their moves are totally synchronized, giving even humans a run for their money. However, the plot takes an unexpected twist when a third cone enters the scene, floating gracefully. Yet despite all its efforts to displace one of the original cones and take its place, the plan fails.

Now if that isn’t the most intriguing love triangle, nothing is. The caption accompanying the video amplifies the intrigue. The caption describes the entire scenario as a “beautifully portrayed unbearable pain" and a “cinematic masterpiece." The text on the clip read, “Dance in the rain." Accompanied by a captivating background score, the video is surely an unconventional love story. Nothing could have been a better fit than Michael Bublé’s Sway after all.

Comments and reactions have poured in from intrigued viewers. Many have written the perfect stories for the clip. The dancing cones are the unexpected protagonists in this tale. Others have expressed their envy of inanimate objects having a better love story than them. A few mentioned the similarities between themselves and the third cone that tried to displace the other cone. Meanwhile, a few cone puns were also made in the comment section. “This is not a love triangle… this is a love cone," a user wrote.

“Why am I lowkey envisioning a ball scene with this and all types of backstory and lore?" read another comment.

A user wrote, “Some of y’all need to rewatch because I don’t think you understand that the original two cones are still dancing together."

“I am the single one from behind that tried to join them but then got rejected and is walking away," a comment read.