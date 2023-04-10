Video Of Giant Volcanic Eruption Will Amaze And Scare You At The Same Time

Nature can be beautiful and at the same time, quite terrifying. The Internet is filled with such mind-boggling videos. One such surreal video of a giant volcanic eruption is now viral on social media platforms. The short clip posted by a Twitter user named Interesting Channel shows a volcanic eruption during nighttime. Although the location and time of the video are unknown, one can see sparks of fire and yellowish-orange lava melting down the mountaintop. Indeed, it was a display of nature’s beauty, might, and fury all rolled into one. The camera also captured the massive sound and the black smoke created due to the volcano.

The caption of the tweet read, “A terrible beauty," and rightly so. The video collected about 2,271 views making it a hit on the micro-blogging site.

This is not the first time that the Internet was astounded by a volcano sight. A month earlier, people were amazed to virtually witness the shocking vision of the volcano erupting from under the sea. The underwater explosion took place on Vanuatu Island at around 8 am in the morning. The Facebook page Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department posted two pictures of this terrifying eruption along with a warning to stay away from the place.

The officials spilled the details with the message, “Early this morning, reports and observations from locals at Epi indicate an increase in the activity of the East Epi sub-marine volcano at around 7:48am with steam over the sub-marine volcano area. There is also reports of Sulphur dioxide followed by phreatic explosions propelling ash some 100 meters high. People on Epi, Tongoa and the surrounding islands are advised to stay clear of the coast as phreatic explosions may continue and could generate small waves." The snaps took the internet by storm, once again reminding everyone of the power of nature.

Last year, a bunch of tourists was seen going too closer to a volcano eruption for the sake of capturing it. In this viral video, one can see people taking pictures and selfies as the volcano erupts and lava starts flowing downward. The Internet users were not only astonished by the beautiful sight of the eruption but also scared of the tourists who were in the danger zone.

Volcano or Selfie Point?

What are your thoughts on the latest viral video?

