Video Of Hundreds Of Bats On Roof Will Leave You Horrified

A video of bats found in large numbers on the roof of a house has left social media users baffled. Bats are considered one of the most fascinating animals and this video has only added to the fascination around them.

Animalistic Musical Cabaret has shared a clip on Instagram that shows hundreds of bats sitting on the roof of a house. The video opens up with two people, presumably workers, removing the tin shade of a house. It is followed by the most horrifying sight of bats sitting closely huddled together on the roof.

The sounds made by these mammals make them even more frightening. The roof of the house looks in dilapidated condition and this could be one of the reasons why there are so many bats there. The video ends with a glimpse of these bats and it is not known how the workers managed to remove them.

One of the users hilariously commented that Dracula must be close by. Some might wonder what is the context of this comment written by the user. As per the reports, bats were first observed lapping up the blood of cattle in Central and South America. Due to this reason, they were quickly given the label of vampires.

This idea was strengthened when Bram Stoker’s (Irish writer) novel Dracula (1897) depicted vampires shape-shifting into bats. Another commented that the bats were probably feeding on the cockroaches as some signs are visible in the woods.