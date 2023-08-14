Video Of Indian Student Waving Tricolour At Graduation Ceremony Set The Tone Right For Independence Day

Not long ago, an Indian woman studying in Canada was brutally trolled for her comments about her motherland. She shared that it was her “dream" to move out from India and settle in a foreign land. While it is true that every year several Indian students embark on a journey abroad to make their future brighter, it is important that they do not forget their native roots. And as if being the harbinger of the message, an Indian student recently sent the internet into overdrive after a video of him unfurling the Indian flag at his graduation ceremony on foreign soil went viral.

The video comes just a few days ahead of Independence Day, making it all the more special. It was tweeted on August 11 by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan. “He got a degree and won millions of hearts" read the tweet.

Advertisement

The recorded visual footage captures the unidentified student walking toward the stage to receive his graduation degree from his professors at a foreign university. Dressed in a saffron-coloured kurta and a pair of dhotis, the young man appeared to represent India perfectly. He greeted his professors with folded hands, doing a ‘namaste’ a traditional, Indian gesture.

In front of the audience, he took out an Indian flag from his pocket and spread it out with pride, flashing a joyous smile. Post accepting his university completion degree, the young man walked with gratification, hovering the Indian flag behind his back like a superhuman cape. This endearing video encapsulating the young lad’s joy and pride in achieving academic success on foreign soil left Twitter users heavily impressed. They have been dropping multiple plaudits on the boy’s sheer love for his country.

Advertisement

“For a Nation (India), this is 100 times more conspicuously eventful than the cloaked degrees! Proud of you!!!" noted one user. “You brought pride to 1.4 billion Indians. Congrats young man, you are a real potential of the 3 murtis of exemplary uniqueness of brilliant brilliance in 1. Keep going," lauded another. “Heart melting. Kudos to him," came another heartfelt remark.