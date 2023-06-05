Video Of Little Boy Dancing Before Life-Changing Surgery Wins Internet

Sometimes kids unintentionally end up teaching grown-ups valuable life lessons and this rejoicing video of a little boy is proof that happiness can be found in the simplest of things. The unidentified child is spotted dancing his heart out before undergoing life-changing surgery. Donning his hospital gown, the boy moves in the corridor of the medical centre with radiating energy. With some power moves, he goes back and forth greeting the hospital staff along the way, some of whom in return cheer him during the impromptu performance.

If the video is anything to go by, the boy appears to be having the time of his life. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of People Magazine. Only little is known about the boy’s medical condition, but it is suggested that the little one dance before undergoing a long heart and spine surgery. A couple of staff members look at the unidentified boy with a smile on their faces, one of them also joins along by moving a little bit. “In case you needed a smile today," People captioned the video. Take a look at the clip here:

Advertisement

With over 1.8 million views, the video has received wide appreciation on Instagram with various positive comments. A user wrote, “God got you from beginning to end. You coming out victorious precious soul," another said, “Kids got some moves! Hope his surgery went well and he recovers quickly so he can dance like this for the world." One more said, “Sweet boy. God will be watching over him with a spirit like his. Many prayers for him and his family." Meanwhile, a user said, “Cheers to this! Love to see his stellar performance but a smile on everyone’s face."

Advertisement

Previously, the story of a 5-year-old Wisconsin boy’s story gained wide popularity on the internet for a similar reason. Identified to be Kyu San Juan, the little boy was born with cerebral arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a condition that causes unusual connections between arteries and veins. He underwent surgery in 2019 but the kid only had one condition before receiving the treatment.