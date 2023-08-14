Video Of Mama Elephant Teaching Her Newborn To Stand Up Is Pure Love

Elephant cubs, during their infant phase, display clumsy behaviour. Since their balance, coordination, and eyesight are a little askew during that period, they rely heavily on their mothers for everything. During this phase, mother elephants are extremely caring and protective of their offspring. From teaching them how to stand up, swim, obtain food, and protect themselves, mother elephants guide their cubs on how to adapt in the wild. Now, a video of a mother elephant guiding her newborn cub to stand up has gone viral.

The heartwarming video was dropped on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings on August 1 and has been winning hearts on social media. The video description informed users that the rare, “once-in-a-lifetime sighting" was recorded by a seasoned field guide, Brett Marneweck. Brett recalled that he watched the mama elephant giving birth from a distance so as not to cause any further distress and discomfort to the animal. The video starts moments after the elephant calf’s birth.

Advertisement

The video captured the baby elephant lying on a grassy field. No matter how much it tried to get up on its feet, each time, the cub failed miserably. In a desperate bid to make her little one stand on its feet, the mother repeatedly nudged the calf with her trunk and feet. Momentarily, she even succeeded in making her baby stand up letting the calf lean on her feet. But once again, the cub fell. The calf’s stance was quite wobbly.

Advertisement

Judging by the mama elephant’s strange actions of turning it back and leaving the baby and again returning to the cub moments later, Brett, in the description opined that she might be a “first-time mother." Hence, she was displaying mixed emotions - excitement, nervousness, and curiosity. After a long period of struggle, and the mother elephant’s persistence, the elephant cub was finally able to stand up. At first, it leaned on its mother for support before gaining stability.