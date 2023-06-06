Video of Man Cycling On Roof Of Foot Overbridge Reminds Internet of Tom Cruise

A man was seen defying gravity and common sense as he climbed onto the roof of a footbridge, accompanied by his trusty bicycle. The heart-stopping footage shows the man carefully descending from the roof, bike in tow, with onlookers on the road stood in shock at his risky feat. The video, shared on Instagram, comes with a stern warning: “Ye upar gaya kaise cycle le (How did he climb the roof with his cycle?)? Note: Do not try this anywhere." While the video undoubtedly offers an adrenaline rush and a thrilling display of daredevilry, it is crucial to remember the importance of safety while performing any such stunts.

The unidentified man showcased great balance as he navigated his way down from the height of the foot overbridge’s roof, ensuring the safety of himself and the bicycle. His careful movements and calculated steps left spectators captivated, their eyes locked on the unfolding spectacle. Nonetheless, it is not shown if and how he is able to get down from the foot overbridge.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

The clip has left social media users astonished and intrigued, as they wonder about the motivation behind such a risky endeavour.

Social media platforms often become the breeding ground for such jaw-dropping videos, where individuals showcase their adventurous spirit and push the boundaries of conventional norms. However, it is vital to exercise caution and prioritize safety above all else.

As the video continues to circulate, many were also left wondering how the man reached the roof of a footbridge in the first place. Others joked that he had taken Grand Theft Auto (GTA), a popular video game, quite seriously. “Chada kaise aur fir utra kaise? (How did he climb the rooftop and then how did he get down?)" a comment read.

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “GTA V ko seriously le liya (He took GTA V too seriously)."

A person wrote, “Mujhe laga Tom Cruise ki tarah chala ke layega. [I though he will ride it just like Tom Cruise.]"