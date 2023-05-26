Video Of Man Rescuing Cobra Stuck In Washroom Is Viral, Internet Reacts

Reptiles like snakes can send a chill down the spine even in the bravest of people. But a man named Naveen left the social media users impressed after showing his skills of catching a snake and that too a cobra. He is available on Instagram with the user name of snake_naveen and his feed is replete with clips of rescuing the snakes.

In one of these clips, Naveen is seen taking out a snake from an Indian washroom with the help of a tool. Initially, people are discussing something, probably how to take out the snake. Then, Naveen proceeds to save the serpent which is stuck in the toilet seat. He lifts the reptile from its tail with the tool and then patiently frees it. He then goes outside carefully holding the snake where one of his assistants was waiting for him. Naveen skillfully puts the snake inside a jar and closes it carefully.

People standing nearby were surprised to see this brave feat by him. Users also lauded Naveen for showing this courage and also advised the house owner to clean the cup and bucket. The clip has received more than 7,00,000 views.

In a similar clip, Naveen saved another Cobra stuck inside a box. This clip is even more frightening to watch considering he was without any weapon or tool for his protection. He simply went near the box and shook it which prompted the reptile to come out. There was not much distance left between Naveen and the serpent but that could not scare him. He tried to trap the reptile in the jar a couple of times but couldn’t be successful. Despite the failed tries, he went ahead and was finally able to capture the cobra. Followers were mesmerised to see him doing this act.

Naveen also has a good presence on Youtube and is available under the name of Snake Naveen Kanakapura.