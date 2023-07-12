Video Of Man's Cartwheel Stunt On Train Station Goes Viral; Here's How RPF Reacted

Out-of-the-box content has become a trend across social media platforms. The more bizarre the content is, the more likes and views it attracts. People are ready to try out anything and everything to increase their follower base. Diving into the trend, a young man went on to record a stunt video at a railway station but ended up being put behind bars. The location was Manpur Junction in Bihar where the person was captured performing cartwheels on a platform. After the video went viral, it caught the attention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). They tracked the man and arrested him for violating the rules of railway premises. According to the police, this sort of “reckless stunt" go against the safety protocol of a railway station.

The RPF broke the news of the influencer’s arrest through a tweet where the department wrote, “A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by the RPF for unauthorized entry and creating a nuisance." The action can serve as a warning for others, who “put their lives at risk for likes and shares on social media."

Watch the post here:

After the Tweet surfaced online, it garnered a mixed reaction from the users. While some supported the arrest, others criticised the action, calling it “harsh."

Appreciating the effort of the RPF, one user referred to such unauthorised people, who are “often seen moving around various stations in the Mumbai Suburban area." The person urged the Police department to take necessary action against them too.

A viewer could not find any fault in the arrested man as “he didn’t harm anyone." “Counselling would have been enough," the user suggested.

A user thought the young man could be let off with a warning. Instead, he asked the RPF to take action against people who “steal mobile phones or valuables of passengers."

Putting a flavour of sarcasm into the topic, a viewer commented, “Train them and send them to international games."