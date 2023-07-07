Video Of Men Singing And Dancing To Kaanta Laga In Mumbai Local Goes Viral

Mumbai local trains are not just a convenient mode of transportation for individuals, but it has also become a hub for many activities. From spontaneous dance performances to street vendors selling golgappas inside the train, Mumbai locals have garnered notable attention. Amongst these viral moments, a video capturing a man singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular song Kaanta Laga inside a Mumbai local train has taken the internet by storm. What makes the video more special is that the fellow passengers joyfully tap their feet in rhythm to the music.

This video is currently making headlines on the internet. It highlights a man who effortlessly steals the show as he sings the iconic song Kaanta Laga. Soon after he started singing, the onlookers joined in by clapping and singing along. The atmosphere became more lively when some of the elderly passengers started dancing, amplifying the overall moment.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The video is posted by Instagram handle kalpesh rane, with an accompanying caption, “I’m in Love with this generation." Within a few days, the video garnered an astonishing 18.2 million views and an impressive 1.2 million likes, causing a major sensation across the internet. Many individuals even flooded the comments section.

An individual commented, “Men those who are dancing and singing songs are really enjoying their life and entertaining other passengers."

Another user mentioned, “They probably roasted their lives in that train for 30-40 years, and found a way to enjoy it? Enjoy in what we have?"

One user stated that there is no age for enjoying, “I think this is fun and it looks interesting to watch and they show that their no age limit to the fun."

Advertisement

“How about someone who has to attend an emergency call?? & how about someone who is tired and seeking some rest and peace???" opposed a fourth.