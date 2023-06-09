Video Of Nagaland Women 'Paving Path To Progress' Wins Internet

Nagaland’s Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, has once again captured the attention of social media users with his latest intriguing post. Known for his humorous and engaging content, the minister has always been great at making a connection with his followers online. He has had ongoing efforts to showcase the natural beauty of Nagaland and share meaningful messages with his audience. Whether it’s capturing breathtaking landscapes, imparting life advice, or shedding light on local initiatives, his engaging posts continue to captivate social media users and garner widespread attention. Now, the minister has shifted the spotlight towards the empowerment of women and its positive impact on agricultural outcomes. In a tweet shared on Friday, Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video showcasing women farmers in Nagaland’s Phek district diligently sowing paddy seeds in the fields. The video, originally shared by Nagaland Tourism, beautifully captured the hard work and determination of these women as they contributed to the agricultural sector.

Accompanying the video was the minister’s poignant quote in Hindi, which, when translated to English, read, “Where women are empowered, the land also smiles in the form of a good harvest!" The original tweet from the Nagaland Tourism Twitter handle read, “Paving the Path to Progress! The Ruzhazho women folks are a sight to behold as they plant paddy saplings in the fields of Phek district, Nagaland. Their unity and resilience symbolize the essence of women empowerment, sowing the seeds of change for a brighter future."

The minister’s post resonated with his followers, generating a flurry of reactions within a short span of time. Many people thanked the minister for talking about women farmers and their crucial role in the state’s agricultural success. “Super. Excellent video from Nagaland Tourism department. Best wishes," a tweet read.

“Gungunate hue, muskurate hue, khilkhilate hue, jab fasal boyenge tab naari, parivar, rajya, aur rashtra sabhi sashakt hote hai (Humming, smiling, laughing, when crops are sown, then women, family, state and nation all become strong)," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Working hard to plant basmati rice."