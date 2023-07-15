Video Of Pakistani Man Seeking Help For Madrasa In A Flight Is Trending

A recent video featuring a Pakistani man appealing for money donations from his fellow passengers during a flight has caught the attention of many. Although the man insists that he is not begging, but rather collecting funds for a madrasa (Islamic educational institution) in Lahore, the authenticity and purpose of his actions remain unclear. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the man dressed in a traditional white kurta pajama and a blue waistcoat, standing in the aisle of the plane as he passionately delivers his speech requesting financial support. He clarifies that he is not a beggar but is seeking donations for the construction of a madrasa. Notably, he assures his co-passengers that they need not leave their seats, as he will personally come to them if they wish to contribute.

Accompanying the post, the caption highlights the viral nature of the video, describing it as a Pakistani man begging for money on a flight. The caption read, “Viral video whereby a Pakistani can be seen begging in a flight; Says I am not a beggar but need money to make a madrasas in Pakistan."

However, several commenters have disputed this claim, suggesting that the man is, in fact, a well-known comedian known as “Lahore Da Pawa - Akhtar Lawa."

According to some users, the video could be an act performed at the request of the public, intended solely for entertainment purposes. One such user commented saying, “Lol, this is a famous comedian “Lahore Da Pawa" acting on public request."

“He is famous in Pakistan", said another user.