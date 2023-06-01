Video Of Paralysed Ex-athlete Walking On Stage To Receive Degree Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Nobel Haskell, a US resident from Colorado’s Denver, was a cross-country athlete but in June 2021, he became a victim of a terrible car accident. Following the accident, his neck was broken and he became paralysed. The doctors said that he would hardly ever be able to walk. But Haskell did not give up hope. And who would have imagined that within two years, he would get up and start walking on his feet?

A video of Nobel Haskell’s high school graduation ceremony where he is seen walking on stage to receive his degree has taken the internet by storm. The GoodNewsCorrespondent tweeted the video and wrote, “Noble Haskell, a student who is quadriplegic, WALKS to receive his diploma! Noble, a cross-country athlete, broke his neck in a car accident in June of 2021. He was determined to run again. He was voted Outstanding Student of the Year!" Check out the video here:

As he walks onto the stage at Smoky Hill High School, his fellow schoolmates and teachers clap and give him a standing ovation. Several social media users left their heartfelt comments on the video. A user wrote, “If this doesn’t make you grateful, and inspire you to be the best person, you can be then God’s already given up on you. I watch that young man, Noble Haskins, walk his graduation, and holy God almighty tears at my heart, push me to tears. My inner voice critically chides me and extols Noble saying, “Look Mark that’s what courage looks like, No that’s real courage"." Another user wrote, “Amazing! What strong will."

Talking about his recovery, Nobel Haskell said in an interview, “Keep doing what I need to do and keep fighting day by day, session by session, week by week until I’m eventually back to running again."

Haskell’s family is organising a “5K Walk/Run" to raise funds for his therapy. The event will charge only $5 to participate and additional donations will be accepted.