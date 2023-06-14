Video Of Rabbit And Snake Fighting Goes Viral, Guess The Winner

Videos of animals, especially their fights, are extremely enticing to watch on social media. These videos give us an idea of how animals coexist in an ecosystem. A social media user, Giselle Koo has shot and shared a video that shows a fight between a rabbit and a snake.

As the video starts, viewers can see the serpent and the rabbit looking at each other. Suddenly, the snake pounces upon the fur animal to bite it but the rabbit is quick to bounce on the other side and save his life. It looks like the reptile is not going to let go of the rabbit easily and again tries to bite the bunny. But the rabbit proves extremely tough for it.

Giselle, her partner Tess and one of their male friends are surprised to see this amusing battle between the two animals. Giselle said, “What is this rabbit doing?" “Fighting the snake," said the man while shooting the video. The rabbit continues his tussle with the serpent and finally manages to scare it to move far away.

Advertisement

Giselle wrote in the caption, “One of the most insane things I’ve ever witnessed." Giselle added that she thinks the serpent is a gopher snake. “It wasn’t a rattlesnake. Will post pictures of the snake and the baby bunnies we found!" she added. The video was recorded at Butterfly Pavilion, Westminster, USA and has received around 4.2 million views so far.

Social media users loved the clip and one of them commented that the rabbit may have a nest nearby and wants to keep the snake away from its babies. Giselle confirmed this and said that they have found baby bunnies nearby. Another commented that the reptile is a gopher snake, also known as the bull snake in some states. The user revealed that these snakes are non-venomous and that’s why the rabbit was uninjured.

Advertisement

Giselle earlier shared another video on Instagram showing the baby rabbits which were saved from the snake.