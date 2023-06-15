Video Of Snake Jumping Onto The Camera From Ceiling Fan Will Leave You Terrified

A viral video has emerged, causing viewers to experience a newfound fear. The clip, posted on TikTok by user Lupita Garcia (@lupitasheila), showcases an astonishing occurrence in an Alabama resident’s bedroom. The video has gained significant attention on social media.

The clip starts in a lighthearted tone, showing a bedroom ceiling fan through the camera’s perspective. As the footage progresses, a snake surprisingly appears from the fan’s base, causing surprise for both the resident and the person recording. The unforeseen encounter takes a humorous twist as the snake tries to climb onto the rotating fan blades but repeatedly gets bumped on its head. Watch the video here:

The subsequent events are genuinely remarkable. With a bold and daring move, the snake seizes the opportunity and launches itself forward, propelled by the motion of the fan. However, the outcome takes an unforeseen twist as the snake is struck by the spinning blades, causing it to flung directly towards the individual recording the video. This unexpected turn captures both their startled reaction on camera and provides a jump scare for any viewers witnessing the scene.

As per Garcia’s testimony, the occurrence transpired in Alabama, leaving her astonished and fascinated by the snake’s ability to survive its airborne escapade. The specific type of snake involved has yet to be determined.

The video has rapidly circulated on numerous social media platforms, eliciting a range of responses from viewers. Some have found the unusual situation amusing, enjoying the unexpected comedic aspect of the snake’s interaction with the fan. Conversely, there are individuals who have been genuinely frightened by the footage, considering it to be “nightmare-inducing".