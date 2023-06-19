Video Of Truck Turned Into Luxury Car Goes Viral, Check Its Remarkable Features

Significant advancements in the field of automobiles have also led to unexpected inventions. A particular video circulating on social media showcases a modified truck that has captivated people’s attention due to its remarkable features — those usually seen in a luxury car.

The Internet is astonished by the truck’s convenience and has expressed how loading trucks have become unexpectedly user-friendly. Nowadays, innovative technologies have greatly simplified people’s tasks and this impressive truck might make you consider ditching your luxury car.

The video shared on the Viral Hog Twitter channel, features a red-coloured truck. Initially, it appears to be an ordinary truck, but once its door opens, a surprising sight awaits. Upon closer inspection, the door of the truck opens uniquely, lifting from the bottom to the top.

Astonishingly, a woman seated next to the driver’s seat effortlessly emerges from the truck, along with her seat, thanks to its impressive technological modification. This incredible truck allows occupants to exit without needing to stand up from their seats, providing them with a convenient sheltered experience.

The truck has been ingeniously modified, offering sheer comfort to the driver as well as the passengers. When it’s time to return to the truck, the seat seamlessly glides back into the vehicle using automated mechanisms.