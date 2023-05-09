Video Of Two Girls Playing Badminton With One Racquet Viral

People tend to mould their favourite sport the way it is convenient for them and make it fun as well. We’ve seen people devise various forms of cricket, such as gully cricket, French cricket, the one-tip, the one-hand rule, etc. But a similar thing has happened with badminton as well. A video has been going viral on social media where two girls are seen playing the game using one racquet.

In the game of badminton, two racquets and a shuttlecock are needed to play. A viral clip has been shared by an Instagram account named @nobrainmeme where the video shows a girl tossing the shuttlecock into the air, and then the racquet is passed to her partner on the other side of the net. The girl on the other side also throws the shuttlecock in the air, and the racquet bounces over the net to the player in front. The special thing about the video is that both girls’ concentration and balance are so strong that neither the shuttlecock nor the badminton racquet fall. Everyone is taken aback after witnessing both girls playing this unique badminton game with such ease.

The video has garnered more than 5 lakh views on social media. Several users have commented on the video after seeing the two girls playing unusually. One user wrote, “So lazy that the other is shying away from fixing the racquet." Another user commented, “Presenting a perfect example of where this a will, there is a way." One user even commented that this should be tried with cricket as well.

A similar video went viral a few days ago when three cats were seen playing badminton with their owner. In the clip, a man is seen with a badminton racquet in his hand, and one of the cats is sitting on top of a dustbin while others are on the ground. Once the man hits the shuttle, it reaches one of the cats, who then hit it again with its hands. Similarly, the other two cats also jumped to hit the shuttle.

Lately, such videos have been receiving a lot of love on social media and have millions of views.

