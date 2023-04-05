Video Of UFO-Like Object In The Sky Leaves Internet Scratching Their Heads

The thought of whether there is intelligent life outside of our planet has been a very interesting topic of debate all over the world. While science has not yet found any evidence of extraterrestrial life, there have been instances of UFO sightings as well as people who have narrated tales of being abducted by aliens. They are unconfirmed though with the scientific community not ready to believe them. Additionally, we are also bombarded with hundreds of fictional works depicting aliens, both friendly and hostile, which help fuel our imaginations. A viral video has once again helped to fuel the imagination of thousands who are sure that aliens are visiting Earth.

The Twitter handle WowTerrifying is known to share videos which send chills down your spine. This time it shared a video of a strange unidentified light in the sky. Zooming in on the source of light, it looks like a space station but that is impossible since space stations are well outside the troposphere of the Earth and are not visible to the naked eye. We even see people recording the light in the sky with their phone cameras. Most of the internet is sure it is a UFO. Take a look at the video and deduce for yourself.

The location of the video has not been revealed. However, some netizens have come up with a rational explanation for the video. One user pointed out that it is just a tall skyscraper which is undergoing construction work and is not visible due to the fog. Others seconded the comment and said it was quite possible. Another user said it was a helicopter not properly visible due to the fog. Well, whatever it is, it sure has conspiracy theorists going crazy over it.

Earlier, on March 8, WowTerrifying shared a similar video and wrote, “What is this? You always wonder when gazing into the sky… Is an innocent plane flying past? Or something else?" Check it out here:

