Video of Vehicle Charging At Tigers Leaves Twitter Fuming

Wildlife corridors help to restore biodiversity when the balance gets disturbed by human intervention. Confrontation with animals in such areas is unavoidable hence it is often advised to drive slowly and carefully while passing through wildlife habitats. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted a video that shows why it is necessary to act in accordance with the warning. In the clip, which appears to be recorded by a vehicle driver, a tiger can be seen passing crossing a road inside an animal corridor.

When the apex predator safely makes it to the other side, another tiger follows. Seconds later three more tigers can be seen coming out from the forest area. During this process, a vehicle moving at high-speed startles the animal, causing panic and chaos. “Please drive slowly and be extremely careful while passing through wildlife habitats," the IFS officer captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

The clip left many animal lovers concerned. While many agreed with the officer’s warning, a few also suggested ways through which more awareness can be raised. A user commented, “Yes, what is the rush? God gave you an opportunity to pass through a scenic route, savour the moment and enjoy it. And the bonus (of driving slowly) is added safety."

A curious user asked, “Is it appropriate that the vehicles close their doors and windows well and switch their headlights off too while stopping for the animals to pass?"

Another felt relieved that the animals were safe, “Thank God the cubs had a narrow escape."

Meanwhile, a user suggested, “Speed breakers at known animal passing areas and underpasses will help."

Speeding through wildlife habitats should be avoided as animals can make sudden appearances from the forest areas, just like in this video, where two men riding on a bike at a high speed unintentionally found themselves in a tiger’s line of sight. The biker quickly backed up to move away without honking to let the animal pass.

“As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind and drive slow in wild habitats," Susanta Nanda had warned. The tiger walked toward the direction of the halted vehicle to assess the situation before moving away.

