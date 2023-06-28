Video Of Woman Doing Makeup Of Old Lady On A Flight Will Instantly Lift Your Mood

Amidst the chaos of the city, a sweet, remarkable moment between two complete strangers took place on a plane, leaving everyone’s hearts brimming with joy. In a captivating video shared on Instagram by the talented makeup artist Sabrina Hassan, a beautiful act of kindness unfolded as a compassionate woman offered her makeup skills to an elderly fellow passenger. This uplifting clip has quickly become a sensation, spreading smiles and filling viewers with an overwhelming sense of warmth.

Sabrina Hassan, a digital creator, posted this incident on her Instagram account and captioned it, “God I love being a woman".

Take a look at this wholesome video:

While watching this clip, one can see a compassionate woman doing makeup of her co-passenger. The camera captures a tender moment as Sabrina delicately handles a makeup brush, skillfully applying makeup to enhance the woman’s natural beauty. As the video progresses, the atmosphere is filled with heartfelt admiration as the elderly passenger expresses her appreciation, showering Sabrina with words of praise for the stunning transformation. With every passing second, this heartwarming gesture depicts the impact that a simple act of kindness can have on anybody.

This video created a wave of appreciative comments and reactions from Instagram users around the world. Let’s take a glimpse at some of the cheering responses on the post:

One Instagram user couldn’t contain their admiration and commented, “that lady looks so sweet omg, you’re so cute to doing her make up."

“This is such a raw human interaction full of kindness and empathy and I’m so glad to see itttt," commented another one as they recognized the beauty of this genuine human interaction.