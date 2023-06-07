Video Of Woman Getting Attacked By Pet Tiger Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

On the internet, we come across videos that leave us completely shocked. One of the most trending viral videos on social media is animal and human encounters. It can be as heartwarming as a person saving an animal from trouble or something as frightening as an animal attacking a human. Today’s video shows the latter. It captures a woman getting attacked by a tiger.

The footage shows a woman and a tiger inside an enclosed premises. In many countries like Dubai and Thailand, tourists are allowed to pet wild animals like tigers. But despite these animals being specially trained and tamed, there is still some risk involved. In this video we see the woman petting the tiger on its head affectionately. Suddenly, the tiger turns aggressive and lunges at the woman, grabbing her elbow.

Advertisement

Without losing her cool, the woman tries to shove the wild animal away as gently as possible so as not to hurt herself. She continues stroking the tiger, while the animal wraps its paws around her legs, refusing to let go. It takes a few attempts to bite the woman and finally succeeds in nibbling her jeans.