Video Shows Impalas, Chased By Cheetah, Gliding Effortlessly Over Cars

Wild animals showcase some of the most impressive abilities when it comes to agility and strength. One such animal is Impala. A video that has gone viral shows how fast it could run with some people even claiming that it could run faster than a Cheetah.

The video is a show of speed and agility as we see many Impalas jumping over the cars and people standing by. These animals seem to be gliding effortlessly over cars across the breadth of the road, without disturbing anything or anyone. By the end of the video, we see that a Cheetah is chasing them, showing us a comparison of the two extremely fast animals.

The video has been shared by an account called @Rainmaker1973 on Twitter. It is going viral on the platform, gaining 44 thousand likes, 10,000 retweets and more than 5 million views. The tweet on the post reads, “Built for running and jumping, the Impala can make jumps that are more than 10 m long and 3 m high. It can reach peaks of speed of 90 km/h. No surprise that they seem to fly when chased by a cheetah. Samantha Pittendrigh (video credit)."