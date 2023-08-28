Video Shows Lion And Tiger In Fierce Fight, Internet Divided On Who's Stronger

Since childhood, we have known that the lion is the king of the jungle. The big cat has often proven the status given to it. Recently, a video of a fierce confrontation between a massive tiger and lion is making rounds on the internet which will send chills down the spine. The Instagram Reel opens with a tiger and lion at a distance from each other. The lion then turns back while the tiger is carefully observing the former’s move.

The next second, the lion launches itself towards the tiger but the tiger with its strong reflexes, defends itself by attacking the lion. The tiger then slams the lion on the ground and continues to attack it meanwhile two lionesses also enter the frame to stop the lion from attacking.

But in the next frame, the lion again gets back to attack mode and the tiger can be seen going backwards while defending itself. The video ends abruptly and it is unknown who won the fight. A text in the video embedded reads, “Who’s stronger? Lion or tiger."

The photo and video-sharing app users have been divided into two teams in the comment sections and have argued about who among them is stronger and more agile. One of the users said, “Tiger is stronger than lion. Tiger is revengeful and the lion doesn’t take revenge only if he is hungry he extinct, that’s why the lion is the king of the jungle because of his attitude." Another person added, “Lion has more courage that’s why he is king."