Video Shows Simple Solution To Reduce Elephant Deaths On Railway Tracks

As elephant deaths on railway tracks continue to pose a major threat to peaceful co-existence between animals and humans, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has highlighted an effective way to eradicate the problem. On Wednesday, Susanta Nanda shared a video captured by the Assam Forest Department, wherein a herd of elephants can be seen safely crossing a railway track. The authorities in the area have added a ramp slope to provide a simple yet effective solution for the elephants to cross.

“An effective way to reduce elephant deaths on Railway tracks. A ramp for the gentle giants to cross the tracks is a much simpler way to reduce the conflict," he captioned the video. The opening supposedly allows the animals a single pathway to curb their random and untimely appearance on the tracks. The entire elephant herd climbs on the slope together and crosses the railway line without any accidents. Take a look at it here:

This comes just a month after Susanta Nanda also lauded the Indian railway employees who halted a train to allow a safe passage for elephants to pass. The officer emphasised that improved coordination between Indian Railways and the Forest Department can help avert the deaths of the elephants. “A strong coordination between Railways and Forest Department can prevent accidental deaths of elephants on their track, bisected by Railway lines. Here is a heartwarming video of such efforts," he stated.

The statement came along with a video showcasing multiple elephants crossing the railway line. The train driver supposedly slowed down the public transport vehicle to let the animal cross. The man who recorded the footage can also be heard saying about losing counts of the jumbos who’ve surprisingly appeared ahead of him.

Previously, ministry data analysed by News18 suggested at least an average of 15 elephants were killed on railway tracks each year between 2014 and 2022, making the estimation of accidental deaths to be about 135. A representative of the Railway Ministry said the department has taken the numbers seriously. Moreover, they’ve conducted an inquiry to come up with necessary preventive measures to curb the accidents.