Video Shows Thousands Of Cockroaches Being Farmed For Human Consumption, Internet Reacts

A video of a cockroach farm from China is going viral on social media. The clip shows the whole process of this unique cockroach farming for the consumption of humans. We get to see all the visuals of the process. By the end, it also shows people consuming the cockroaches after roasting them.

The video was posted by an account called @NaijaFlyingDr. The tweet for the video says, “Ever wondered how a cockroach farm looks??" People have commented, expressing their views. A user commented, “I could see this as a source of protein for fish and bird feeds…and if it does have medicinal functions…all the better, nothing placed on earth is waste." Another said, “While it has scientific benefits. My first instinct is to kill if I see a roach. Can’t imagine being with millions of them."

The video was originally posted by Reuters with the tweet, “Dark, warm and humid: take a look at a cockroach farm." According to reports, cockroaches are consumed because they are rich in protein. The biggest cockroach farm in China is situated in China’s northwestern city of Sichang. The farm houses 6,000 crore cockroaches, as per reports.