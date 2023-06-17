Vijayawada's Chicken Moori Masala Draws Foodies, Here's What Makes it So Special

The majority of foodies are familiar with mirchi moori masala, but very few can even imagine the chicken moori combination masala, which has become a popular dish in and around Vijayawada City in Andhra Pradesh. Both chicken and mirchi bajji masala enthusiasts frequently visit the Savitri Moori Masala Stall on the main road of Vijayawada’s Gurunanak Nagar Colony, which is located beside a modern fresh market. The vendor has been serving up uncommon appetisers made of fried chicken pieces and moori combination masala. People of all ages and from all walks of life have found it to be a treat for their taste buds.

The renowned Savitri Moori Mixture Masala stall has been serving up traditional local delicacies with delectable flavours, like egg mixture masala, mixture masala with tomato bajji, pea bajji and brinjal bajji.

Advertisement

On all workdays, excluding Sunday, the stall will be open to customers from 6 am until 10:30 pm. “Before, we operated a stall in Bandar (Machilipatnam), and I established a stall in this neighbourhood (Gurunanak Nagar Colony) a year ago.

The prices for the snacks range from 30 to 50 rupees at the lowest, and business is brisk. The daily income ranges from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Visitors of various ages stop by and sample the refreshments at our booth. Among all the snacks offered here, the chicken moori combination masala is a favourite," according to Durga Prasad, owner of the Savitri Moori Masala Stall.

Also Read: Do You Peel Chicken Nuggets Before Eating? Internet Is Against The Idea

In an unrelated story, a street vendor selling KFC-style chicken has foodies amazed. What’s surprising is the price of chicken, which is Rs 10 a piece.

Advertisement

Posted on the Instagram handle ‘therealharryuppal’, the video showed the blogger asking the street vendor if the low price of his fried chicken was a real thing or a joke. To this the vendor responded by saying, “Mazak nahi hai, bilkul sach hai, 10 Rs main KFC chicken milta hai".

With this, the vendor could also be seen preparing the chicken. First, he mixed the boneless chicken pieces in spices and then put them in bread crumbs. Further into the video, he explains how KFC means ‘Kamra Fried Chicken’.

Advertisement

Have a look for yourself: