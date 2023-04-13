Vintage Dhoni Show Against Rajasthan Royals Brings CSK Crowd on its Feet Despite Loss

The atmosphere in the stadium reaches its pinnacle when Thala steps up to bat, especially when it’s at Chepauk where the chants for MS Dhoni transcend borders. This season, Mahi’s appearance in Chennai after years has given his fans a long-awaited moment. During his second match at home, he walked into bat in the 16th over, bringing in hope for an unexpected run chase that seemed impossible until Thala took over. With the crowd’s hope alive again, he kept smashing boundaries, with each hit a glimmer of hope for his fans as they witnessed the return of ‘Vintage Dhoni’ in all his glory, taking control of the game in a way no one expected.

Though CSK’s victory seemed within reach, RR’s Sandeep Sharma’s yorker proved to be a heartbreaking loss for the home team’s fans. Nonetheless, Thala’s performance left the crowd in awe, and the same energy reverberated on social media platforms as well.

In the match against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni turned back the clock and delivered a sensational performance, scoring 32 runs off just 17 balls. His magnificent display at the MA Chidambaram Stadium took the fans down memory lane, reminding them of the times when Thala used to add late drama to matches with his unforgettable finishes.

The excitement in the stadium was palpable, with even Jio Cinema setting new records as over 2.2 crore people joined the streaming service the moment Dhoni came to bat. Despite coming in at number eight, with CSK needing 63 runs to win from just five overs, Dhoni and Jadeja added runs rapidly and almost led Chennai to victory. Thala’s magic was once again on display, and fans couldn’t stop singing praises of the 41-year-old, who continues to leave a lasting impact even years after leaving international cricket.

The hashtags trending on Twitter further evidenced Dhoni’s continued popularity even after his team’s defeat to RR.

In the meantime, Thala played his 200th match as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and received felicitation from the franchise before the game. Despite the team’s defeat, his performance left MSDians amazed, and it’s no wonder how ‘Dhoni Sambhal Lega’ still inspires hope in them.

