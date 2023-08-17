Viral: Boss Accuses Employee Of 'Stealing Electricity' For Charging Phone At Work

Dealing with your superior at the workplace can get really challenging, at times. From being asked to stretch work hours to leaves getting cancelled at the last moment, things can get frustrating. In fact, there are workplaces where carrying your phones is also off the table. This might be because some companies feel that phones tend to divert employees’ attention away from tasks, while others have a different motivation: safeguarding vital and sensitive information from potential leaks. But if you thought, that was all frustrating it could get, wait till you hear the story of this Reddit user.

In a post, the Reddit user shared an incident where the boss yelled at this person for charging their mobile phone during work, alleging that this amounted to stealing the company’s electricity for personal use. Yes, you read that right.

“My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I’m stealing the companies electricity for personal use. What do you guys think? I’m not on my phone all day or anything I just sometimes forget to charge it at night before I go to bed. It’s a desk job," the post read.

Read the Reddit post here:

The post, which was put up just a day ago, has a range of reactions from people online. Clearly, Reddit users were shocked and agitated by the incident and criticised the boss.

A Reddit user wrote, “Your boss is a douchebag. Saying that’s stealing company electricity is like saying breathing is stealing company air or drinking from a water fountain is stealing company water.

Another mentioned, “Tell me your boss doesn’t actually do anything productive without telling me your boss doesn’t do anything productive… This micromanagement BS is a clear sign your boss is unnecessary to the workflow."