Exploring Space: Meet The 82-year-old Astronomer Sharing The Magic Of Stars

Even though we have sent many spaceships out there, we still don’t know much about the worlds beyond our own. Scientists are constantly working to learn more about our solar system. But it’s not just scientists who are curious about space these days. Even people like us are pretty interested. And guess what? An 82-year-old astronomer from the United States has come up with a unique idea to let people see the universe through his telescope. Joe Delfausse did not plan to cause a traffic jam in Brooklyn on a recent night but sometimes, the planets have their own agenda.

Joe is a hobby astronomer, who has been a part of the Park Slope neighborhood for more than 20 years now. On clear nights, he takes his telescope out and invites anyone passing by to take a peek at the stars, according to the reports. On one such night, Joe reportedly fixed his telescope on the sidewalk but could not see much from there. Just when he was about to pack up and go home, he realised he could get a perfect view of Saturn if he stood in the middle of the street. And that’s when people started lining up.

As some people were leaving a concert, Joe encouraged them to have a look through his telescope. One young musician, Daphne Juliet Ellis, even filmed the scene. She described Joe as a calm, wise presence in the midst of the excited crowd.

Cars slowed down to see what was happening, but Joe managed to keep traffic moving smoothly.

Daphne also uploaded the video on TikTok and it has reportedly been seen by more than 3 million people. Joe is thrilled that he’s inspiring a younger audience.

The Guardian reported that Joe has been living in the neighbourhood since 1976. He originally hails from Long Island and went to Cornell University. Before becoming a math and computer science teacher, he worked at Citibank. Around 1995, Joe had a chat with a man at a photo shop who invited him to a meeting of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York, a volunteer group that loves to explore space. Ever since that day, Joe has been passionate about astronomy.

His main mission is to bring out his telescope where he knows there will be people so he can show them the wonders of the night sky. He believes that connecting with people through stargazing is incredibly meaningful.