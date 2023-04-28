Viral: China Man Builds Rs 7 Crore On Pre-school For His Child

Every parent dreams of seeing their children complete their higher education. Many parents also invest in their children’s dreams and help them pursue degrees from reputed institutions all around the world. They are ready to pay any amount to see their children have a quality education. However, every child begins in preschool. The cost of the pre-schools is also lower, and they help in developing their children’s basics. But one such incident has occurred where a man in China spent Rs 7 crore on his 3-year-old child’s pre-school.

Nowadays, the fee for schools is increasing rapidly. Every year, schools increase their annual tuition fees, making it difficult for parents to send their children to schools that offer quality education. But a story has gone viral on social media, about a man in China who has built a school for his 3-year-old child to study. Reportedly, he has built a preschool that has cost him Rs 7 crore.

According to reports, the man lives in the Jiangsu province of China. Instead of making a school for 20–30 lakh, he has spent almost 7 crores to develop it. This was done because he wanted to give his child a quality education and a good environment during the foundation year. It was also found that the man completed the building of the school in just seven months.

The preschool has various high-end facilities in the building for the children. A special classroom has been set up that will show films and cartoons to children for their entertainment. They have attached slides between floors. This will help them avoid stairs, so they can easily travel from one floor to another. The building has moveable curtain walls and large windows. They have also set up special rooms for learning dance and have a library, garden, fruit trees, and colourful toilets. Along with the owner’s son, many other children have also admitted to the school. They would be paying a fee of Rs 47,000 per month.

