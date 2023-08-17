Viral: Desi Dad's Hilarious Cooking Instruction For Swiggy Order Is Winning Hearts

In the fast-paced world, food delivery apps have become our ultimate saviours, ensuring that our cravings are satisfied with just a few taps on our smartphones. These apps have truly revolutionised the way we eat, allowing us to indulge in our favourite cuisines without leaving the comfort of our homes. And if there’s one thing that adds a delightful touch to this convenient experience, it’s the option to include special cooking instructions or preferences when placing our orders. However, one such cooking note has left the internet in splits.

A Twitter user shared how his father placed a food order. During a weekend, the man decided to treat his family to a meal by ordering Paneer Tikka rolls from Swiggy. Little did he know that his amusing cooking instruction would soon become a topic of conversation on social media. The father added a note that read, “Sandeep ko bolna bittu ka order hai, Jaldi kara dega," which can be translated as, “Tell Sandeep that this is Bittu’s order; he’ll get it done faster."

The screenshot of the food delivery app with this quirky cooking note was shared by a Twitter user. In the blink of an eye, the post garnered a whopping more than 5,292 likes. Take a look at the post here:

The comment section of the Tweet was soon buzzing with reactions as netizens joined the conversation. Many expressed their amazement at the father’s clever approach, while some even wished they possessed a similar level of influence in their own lives.

“And I can’t even tell my mess guys to add salt Aah your dad’s a legend," a user wrote.

Some others appreciated the father and found the situation very relatable. One user commented that this is how the fathers of their generation are. He shared that he has also witnessed his father making an instant connection with anybody he meets.

“Uncle know how to get things done," read a comment.

Some people also seemed very curious to know if the instruction was considered or not.