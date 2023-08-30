Viral: Doctor Helps US Woman Deliver A Baby In Hospital’s Parking Area

This soon-to-be mom had a different birth plan in mind than what actually ended up happening. Elsa Antunez, a 23-year-old expecting mother, was preparing to welcome her baby at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland, US. However, fate had a unique twist in store for her. The pregnant woman was just about to step into the hospital when the unexpected happened. She had to give birth to a baby girl in the hospital’s parking lot, reported UPI. Fortunately, she was spotted by a doctor from the hospital who helped her through the process.

Little Yesenia Patricia, Elsa Antunez’s newborn, is just a few days old. However, she already has quite a remarkable tale to tell. Her story started minutes before she was born. The hospital has shared the remarkable story on its official Instagram account, calling it an “unexpected delivery".

It all began when Elsa Antunez and her family hurried to Luminis Health as her contractions intensified, signalling the imminent arrival of her baby. Coincidentally, at the same moment, Dr Janelle Cooper was making her way into the hospital garage. The unexpected events that followed became the talk of the hospital and later, the internet.

The caption shares that when Dr Janelle Cooper, one of the obstetricians and gynaecologists at the hospital, was walking into work, she heard a scream from a car nearby. Dr Cooper instantly realised that a woman was about to give birth. She ran to the spot and helped deliver the baby right in the parking garage. A few moments later, Jean Andres, the director of Labor and Delivery, was also walking into work and assisting them until the rest of the team arrived.

The hospital further shares that it was very fortunate that both of the people happened to be in the right place at the right time.

The caption further informs that both mom Elsa Antunez and baby Yesenia Patricia are currently in good health. A few hours after the incident, Dr Cooper and Jean met and took a heartwarming picture with the newborn. This photo has also been shared by the Luminis Health on social media.