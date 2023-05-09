Viral: English Translation Of Jana Gana Mana By Rabindranath Tagore

The national anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana, was penned and composed by the legendary poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The song that instils patriotism in the hearts of Indians was originally composed in Bengali back in 1911 as Bharoto Bhagyo Bhidata. The lyrics of the national anthem aptly highlight the rich cultural heritage of India which is home to different languages, religions, and traditions. Now, the Facebook page of the Nobel Prize has shared the English translation of the song by Rabindranath Tagore.

Originally the song consisted of five stanzas out of which only the first one was adopted as the national anthem. “Thou art the ruler of the minds of all people, the dispenser of India’s destiny. Thy name rouses the hearts of the Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, and Maratha of the Dravida, Orissa, and Bengal. It echoes in the hills of the Vindhyas and Himalayas, mingles in the music of the Jamuna and Ganges, and is chanted by the waves of the Indian Sea. They pray for thy blessings and sing thy praise. The saving of all people waits in thy hand, thou dispenser of India’s destiny. Victory, Victory, Victory to thee," reads the translation.

Claimed to be written by the legendary poet, the photo also consists of the translation of two more stanzas. “Jana Gana Mana is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Pictured: An English translation of Jana Gana Mana by Tagore," read the post shared along with the photo.

As soon as the photo surfaced online, a barrage of users thanked the page for sharing the original translated version. One wrote, “Beautiful song composed in Bengali by the Great Nobel Laureate poet of India Kobiguru Rabindra Nath Tagore which is the National Anthem of India. Thanks for sharing the English translation of the song." Another asked, “Is this really Tagore’s handwriting?" One more said, “Outstanding handwriting. I deeply respect the Nobel laureate Dr Rabindranath Tagore."

Subhash Chandra Bose translated the song into Hindi back in 1941. On January 24, 1950, the first stanza of the song was adopted as India’s national anthem, announced by the country’s first president Dr Rajendra Prasad.

