Viral: Leopard And Black Panther Battle It Out Over Territory, And Here's The Winner

The video was shot in Nagarahole National Park.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 13:23 IST

Delhi, India

Caption: In the video, the panther can be seen climbing the tree stealthily.

A video of a leopard and a black panther battling it out over what appears to be a territorial dispute has gone viral. Saurabh Gupta, who goes by the username @GuptaIfs, has tweeted the video in which a leopard and a black panther are fighting. In the video, the panther climbs a tree stealthily. Leopard, who was already sitting there, tried to scare him by growling. Despite that, Panther didn’t budge and stayed on the branch. This went on for a couple of minutes and both animals didn’t show any sign of walking away from their positions. Then, after some time, the panther quietly retreated from the fight. Not only the branch, but the animal also climbed down the entire tree and looked into the camera closely in the end. Saurabh tweeted in the caption that although the black panther seems a great hero in films but lost to another alpha male.

Saurabh wrote that the video was a Whatsapp forward received from a friend and was shot in Nagarahole National Park. Nagarahole is an important Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. It is also a major hub of conservation under Project Tiger and Project Elephant. The Protected Area supports many animals like tigers, Leopards, Asiatic wild dogs Sloth bears, Asiatic elephants, etc. It also has Gaur, Sambar, Chital, Muntjac, Four-horned antelope, Wild pig, Mouse deer, and southwestern langur.

Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola shared a similar video in which elephants were engaged in a fierce fight which left the users stunned. Both elephants used their large tusks to overpower each other. It seems that the video was shot from a moving vehicle. At first, the video shows the tuskers calmly walking towards each other. Suddenly, they clashed with each other and one of them pushed the other with all his strength. They paused for a moment and then fought with their tusks. The clip which was shared on May 4 is a scary sight to watch.

The clip has received over 38, 000 views.

    first published: May 30, 2023, 12:44 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 13:23 IST
