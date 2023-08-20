Viral Meme Dog Cheems Passes Away After Battling Cancer, Internet Mourns

Viral meme dog, Cheems Balltze, passed away on Saturday after battling cancer. The dog became a global sensation for his mischievous looks and his image was used in several memes. The news of his death was confirmed by the dog’s owners through a post on Instagram. “Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8. He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now," the puppy’s owners said in a viral post on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘Making This Platform Worse’: Elon Musk Removing Block Feature From ‘X’ Irks Users

Advertisement

The Shiba Inu breed had been undergoing treatment since the past few months. The owner urged people to not be sad and remember the joy that Balltze brought to everyone. “Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed," further read the caption.

As the news came out, many took to social media site ‘X’ and shared images of the dog, mourning the loss. Here, have a look for yourself: