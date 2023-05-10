Trends :Comedian TrolledViral ReelMumbai MetroKing Charles CoronationManager Sucking Toes
Viral News LIVE Updates: Indian Comic Slammed Online, 650-foot Wide Asteroid Heading Towards Earth

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Indian Comic 'Namrata Arora' being slammed for making fun of her dad to a wide asteroid heading towards earth, everything that got internet talking today.

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 14:22 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Indian Comic 'Namrata Arora' being slammed for making fun of her dad to a wide asteroid heading towards earth, get ready to dive into the wild and wonderful world of the internet, and see what went viral. The online realm has completely changed the game when it comes to connecting with people from around the globe and unearthing the hottest trends and viral sensations.

May 10, 2023 17:17 IST

Viral: 'Mandatory' Picture From Elections

May 10, 2023 17:13 IST

'Universal Adult Frenchfries'

May 10, 2023 17:09 IST

Trending: People Eagerly Wait For Karnataka Exit Polls

May 10, 2023 16:40 IST

'Unexpected Results' For Karnataka? Netizens Got an Answer!

May 10, 2023 16:38 IST

Trending: This American Company is Selling Our Desi 'Charpai' For Over Rs 1 Lakh

From a ‘garbage bag’ being sold for over Rs 1 Lakhs, to a tiny ‘folding chair bag’ being sold for Rs 66,000, people have seen it all. All of these controversial products being sold at hefty prices, have often become a topic of discussion on the internet. And just when we thought, we are through, we were wrong. Now, a new such product which has surfaced online is our OG desi Charpai, which is being sold for as much as Rs 1,12,213. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 16:38 IST

Viral News: Bengaluru Man Discovers His Next-Door Neighbor is Rapido Founder

A LinkedIn user’s encounter with his successful entrepreneur neighbour in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. Well, it all began with a random text in the housing society’s WhatsApp group by someone looking for a ladder. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 15:40 IST

Virat Kohli's Cryptic Post After Naveen-ul-Haq's 'Sweet Mango' Dig Sparks Memefest on Twitter

Check Out Virat Kohli’s Social Media Post:

Memes That Followed:

May 10, 2023 15:26 IST

Funny Viral Video: Have Your Ever Seen an Owl Running?

The clip is set against the backdrop of a house, wherein the bird gets captured using its unusual skill. Keeping one set after another, the owl runs toward the camera. READ MORE

Running Owl
by u/sarthhcasm in interestingasfuck

May 10, 2023 15:01 IST

Viral Video: Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Angers People Online

In the video, the couple can be seen seated on the floor of the metro coach. Further into the video, the boy kisses the girl who is lying down with her head on his lap. In the background, the announcement lady can be heard saying that the next station is ‘Jhandewalan’, which falls on the blue line. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 15:01 IST

May 10, 2023 15:00 IST

Trending: Man Asking Ex-girlfriend to Pay Back Sums Up 'The Boys' Moment

Ayle, who lives in Adelaide, Australia, was in a relationship with her partner, Alex. The couple are not together anymore. She was completely shocked after she received a breakdown of expenses from her ex-boyfriend. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 15:00 IST

May 10, 2023 14:45 IST

Viral News: Employees Had This Surprise on Security Guard's Birthday

A video of a group of employees celebrating a security guard’s birthday after nearly eight years will make you believe that a little effort with a sprinkle of kindness sometimes means a lot to a person. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 14:39 IST

Optical Illusion: What's Wrong in this Pic?

Even the smallest details in an image can make all the difference. So, are you up for a little challenge? Take a closer look at the picture below and see if you can spot the mistake. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 14:35 IST

Trending Video: Elephant Herd Got The Perfect Way To Beat The Heat

May 10, 2023 13:39 IST

Trending: Australian Influencer Slammed For Posting Gun Pic As 'Favourite Thing' About US

Australian influencer, Mikaela Testa, is receiving flak on social media after she posted an image at a gun range. Her post came as a response to being asked her “favourite thing about America." For those who don’t know, Mikaela is an OnlyFans creator and she was taking part in an Instagram Q&A when she was asekd this question. “Fave thing about America?" asked a follower. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 13:09 IST

Viral News: Diving Instructor Arrested For Kissing Chinese Tourist Underwater

A diving instructor in Malaysia has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a Chinese tourist while they were diving underwater. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 12:57 IST

Viral News: Man’s Search For a Cabinet Led Him to His Soulmate, Here's How

This particular love story, shared on Reddit, is a prime example of such a tale that is sure to tug at your heartstrings. READ MORE

I bet both grannies are absolutely tickled pink in the afterlife over this
by u/occultatum-nomen in wholesomememes

May 10, 2023 12:47 IST

Trending Now: US Woman's Unique Pregnancy Surprise to Husband is Viral

Jasmine Chiswell from Los Angeles hid her pregnancy kit in her husband’s bowl of ice cream. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 12:38 IST

Viral Tweet: Delhi Police React to Pakistani Actress' Tweet On PM Modi

Mentioning Delhi Police in a tweet, Sehar said that she wanted to file a complaint against Indian PM and the country’s intelligence agency RAW. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 12:37 IST

Viral Video: Indian Stand-up Comedian Slammed For Making Fun of Her Dad

A video of stand up comic is going viral and it has disgusted people online. In the video, the female comic can be seen making fun of her dad using vulgar jokes. The short clip has been uploaded on Twitter by user ‘Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj’. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 12:22 IST

Dance Viral Video: Woman Grooves to 'Vivah' Song on Flight, Internet Wants Her to Stop RN

In the video, the girl is seen grooving to the song Hamari Shaadi Mein from Shahid Kapoor starrer Vivah. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 11:37 IST

Optical Illusion: You have 10 Seconds to Guess This US City

The optical illusion shows a zoomed image of a US city, focusing on a red building. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 11:24 IST

Dance Viral Video: Women Hit the Floor on John Abraham's 'Tauba Tauba'

Watch Girl Dancing on ‘Tauba Tauba’:

May 10, 2023 11:20 IST

Viral WhatsApp Chat: ‘Did You Block Me?’ Woman Shares How She Trolled Scammer Offering Job

The woman decided to give the scammer a taste of his own medicine. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 11:18 IST

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Another Couple Caught Kissing Inside Train, Desis Scream, 'Enough'

Recently, several videos capturing intimate moments between couples on the floor of the Delhi metro have garnered significant attention in the media. These videos depict couples engaged in kissing while seated on the metro floor.

Watch:

May 10, 2023 11:14 IST

MS Dhoni Viral Video: Someone Travelled to Future and Saw Thala Sitting in IPL Stands in 2040

May 10, 2023 11:05 IST

Viral News: Mumbai Girl Who Got Her First Period Killed By Brother After He Mistook it for 'Affair'

A minor girl was put to death by her older brother who mistook her first period blood as a sign of having an illicit sexual affair with someone. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 11:04 IST

Cat Viral Video: Brave Volunteers Climb Mobile Tower To Rescue Terrified Feline

May 10, 2023 11:03 IST

Funny Video: Women Workout Using 'Belan', Bizarre Exercise Has People 'Rolling' on the Floor Laughing

From heart-pumping IPL stories to mind-boggling viral videos, the internet has become our go-to source for all things fun and fabulous.

In today’s hyper-connected society, the name of the game is going viral. We all love to share those epic moments that make us snort with laughter or warm our hearts like a cozy blanket. With an avalanche of memes, catchy tunes, and jaw-dropping stunts at our fingertips, it’s no wonder that the next big sensation is always waiting to pounce on our screens.

Speaking of trending content in India, the IPL (Indian Premier League) takes center stage like a superstar cricketer hitting a boundary! It’s a battleground of epic rivalries and jaw-dropping moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats. From fiery on-field clashes between cricket giants like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to Naveen-ul-Haq’s clever jabs at Kohli through social media, the IPL is an adrenaline-fuelled rollercoaster that keeps fans hooked and cheering for their favorite teams.

But hold on tight because the internet isn’t just about sports and entertainment—it’s a treasure trove of inspiring stories that remind us of the goodness in the world or shed light on the sad and disturbing ones. It’s a digital tapestry woven with threads of hope, laughter, and sometimes tears. With so much happening in the vast expanse of the online universe, how can one possibly keep up with it all?

Fear not, for we have the key to unlock the door to the ever-evolving digital landscape. So, are you ready to embark on an epic journey of trending content? Look no further, because we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to staying up-to-date on all the latest and greatest happenings on the internet. This live blog is your personal gateway to a smorgasbord of viral videos that’ll make your jaw drop, heartwarming tales that’ll melt your soul, and everything in between. Trust us, you won’t want to blink, because the buzz is about to hit you like a digital thunderclap!

