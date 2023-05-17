Viral Photo Shows People Sleeping On Train Compartment Floor

Indian Railways has long been associated with overcrowded trains, where passengers often find themselves squeezed into cramped spaces, whether it’s the general coaches or the sleeper class. However, a striking photo shared on Twitter has recently exposed the extent of this overcrowding issue, shedding light on the alarming conditions within the Indian rail network. The image captures passengers resorting to sleeping on the floor of a sleeper coach on the Bidar-Yesvantpur Express, illustrating the desperate situation faced by many travellers. The Twitter user who shared the photo highlighted not only the overcrowding but also the inconvenience caused by a three-hour delay in the train’s arrival at the Yesvantpur station in Bengaluru, affecting thousands of passengers. This incident has once again sparked a conversation about the urgent need for improvements in the Indian Railways system.

In his tweet, the user stated, “Condition Bidar - YPR train yesterday. All general ticket passengers in SL coaches. It has arrived YPR at 10.30 instead of 7.40 AM. Causing 3 hours delay to 1000’s of passengers. Day by day, punctuality and these issues are increasing." He tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing his concern about the escalating punctuality problems and requesting an increase in the number of sleepers and general coaches.

In a follow-up tweet, the user said, “Please introduce a new train to Bidar via Kalaburagi from Bangalore." The user further highlighted that the same train was experiencing a delay of 2 hours and 46 minutes. He shared, “Today’s trains. Bidar - YPR delayed by 2 hours 30 mins. YPR - Bidar delayed by 1 hour 20 mins."

The post highlighting the overcrowding issue gained significant traction, drawing attention from concerned individuals. Among the responses, one user expressed their hope that the tweet reaches the appropriate authorities and prompts action. Railway Seva, the official railway services account, also responded to the post, urging the user to share their PNR/UTS details and mobile number via direct message (DM) to register a complaint. “Please share your PNR/UTS details and mobile no. preferably via DM so that we may register it as a complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," it read.

Meanwhile, a social media user wrote, “Hope this tweet reaches the correct place and Bidar gets another train ASAP."

A comment read, “I know these people do need proper dignity but you can’t trouble people has done reservations so that they can travel at ease. TTE are taking bribe from them so that they can stay in reservation coach."

“For many important trains, sleeper coaches have been reduced to just 2 from 8-12. So do not worry, sson these people will occupy all Ac coaches too. No partiality," a commuter wrote.

What are your thoughts on the current situation of the railways in India?