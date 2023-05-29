Viral Pic Shows US Pilot Scaling Cockpit Window After Being Locked Out of Plane

A Southwest Airlines pilot was caught on camera climbing through the cockpit window after a passenger accidentally locked the flight deck door at San Diego International Airport. The incident gained viral attention when passenger Matt Rexroad tweeted, “No joke… yesterday last passenger got off the plane with no one else on board, he shut the door. Door locked. Pilot having to crawl through cockpit window to open door so we can board."

According to the New York Post, this incident occurred on Wednesday, May 24, involving a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Sacramento. The pilot, yet to be identified, can be seen in a photo maneuvering through the small, square window from atop a set of mobile boarding stairs. Fortunately, a ground crew member successfully managed to open the window using unconventional means.

Passenger Mr. Rexroad, as reported by Fox5, described the situation, stating, “It took a matter of seconds before that window was open. It was all done incredibly efficiently." Despite the unexpected glitch, the flight departed only eight minutes behind schedule.

Gate staff promptly addressed the situation by making an announcement regarding a slight delay due to a passenger inadvertently locking the door from inside the cockpit.

In another statement to the New York Post, Mr. Rexroad shared details of the incident, saying, “During the boarding process, a Customer opened the forward lavatory door and inadvertently pushed the Flight Deck door closed (which locked) while the Pilots scheduled to operate the flight were preparing to board the aircraft. One of our Pilots unlocked the door from a Flight Deck window, and the flight departed as scheduled."

Meanwhile, a Southwest representative responded to Mr. Rexroad’s viral tweet, humorously remarking, “Well, that is definitely something you don’t see every day."