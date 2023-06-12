Viral Pics Of Norwegian Food Spark Twitter Trend Celebrating Different Cuisines

Food holds great cultural significance worldwide as countries take immense pride in their culinary traditions. Social media platforms occasionally become battlegrounds for debates over which country has the most delectable cuisine. Recently, a Twitter user unintentionally sparked a global discussion by sharing pictures of Norwegian foods like aspic, savoury gelatine made with meat stock, smalahove and salmon served with boiled potatoes and beetroot. Soon enough, individuals from all corners of the world joined in, showcasing their countries’ culinary treasures. Despite Norway’s reputation to offer a high quality of life, jokes about Norwegian food being unappetizing started circulating online.

In no time, the post went viral with a whopping 54 million views. People started shared pictures of their beloved local dishes in reaction to the original post.

‘Thank god for Indian food,’ a user wrote while another said, ‘love being Mexican.’ ‘Thank God, I’m Bolivian/Brazilian,’ read a reply.

These posts became the talk of the town.

Among the trending tweets, there were some users who couldn’t resist sharing their hilarious reactions. One user humorously remarked, “This is why Norwegians are against immigration."

Another user quipped, “Those are very weird looking meatballs. The meatballs are sus."

Curiously, a user asked, “How have you survived up there?"

While another joked, “No way y’all eating this for real?"

Norway’s encounter with criticism regarding its food or food-related etiquette have occasionally faced criticism in the past. Last year in June, a Twitter user named Wally Sierk posted a partial map of Europe, outlining countries based on their likelihood to offer food as a guest in someone’s house.

The categories ranged from ‘Very unlikely to give you food’ to ‘Unlikely to give you food,’ ‘Usually yes’ and ‘Almost always.’